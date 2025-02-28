Croatia-Azerbaijan Investment Forum set to take place
Croatia-Azerbaijan Investment Forum will be held, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, on his X account.
The post reads that the Azerbaijani and Croatian government officials will discuss bilateral economic relations and join the Croatia–Azerbaijan Investment Forum.
🇦🇿🇭🇷 Today, we begin our working visit to Croatia! We will meet with Croatian government officials to discuss bilateral #economic relations and join the #Croatia–#Azerbaijan #InvestmentForum.#EconomyAz pic.twitter.com/XIYYFC1gVA— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) February 28, 2025
It is worth noting that Croatia is one of the Azerbaijan’s biggest trade partner, ranking at the top tenth. In addition, Croatia is the third biggest importer of Azerbaijan’s oil. Last year, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted $8.7 billion.
