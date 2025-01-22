Azernews.Az

Wednesday January 22 2025

CBA Governor says country's economy predicted to grow

22 January 2025 12:54 (UTC+04:00)
CBA Governor says country's economy predicted to grow
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

The Governor of CBA disclosed the prediction on Azerbaijan's economy growth in 2025.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more