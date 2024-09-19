Minister Babayev meets UN Climate Adviser ahead of COP29 in Azerbaijan

19 September 2024 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Special Adviser on Climate Action Andrew Harper, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11 of last year. Baku, which will become the center of the world for two weeks, is expected to receive about 70,000 to 80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed in June 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, aimed at preventing dangerous human interference with the climate system. The abbreviation "COP" (Conference of Parties) refers to the "Conference of the Parties," the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries participate in the convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP took place in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

