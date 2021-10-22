By Trend

Interest of investors in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] has grown, Vice President of the International Business Forum (IBF) Gazi Misirli told Trend on Oct.21.

According to Misirli, IBF was established 25 years ago in Lahore (Pakistan) and is held annually in different cities of Pakistan and Turkey.

"As to date, the International Business Forum has been held in Jeddah, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Cairo, Morocco and a number of other cities and countries. The holding of the next forum in Baku is no coincidence, since the capital of Azerbaijan is the center of Asia for us," he said. “Another reason for holding the IBF in Baku is the economic importance of Azerbaijan.”

He stressed that not only members of Turkey’s Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD), but also businessmen from Europe and other countries will take part in the International Business Forum in Baku.

"I believe that the forum will play an important role not only for establishing ties between businessmen, but also in terms of strengthening cooperation between the Turkic-speaking states," the vice president said.

According to him, the forum to be held on November 14-17 in Baku will bring together some 500 investors.

"During the meetings, signing of various documents is also expected," said Misirli.

