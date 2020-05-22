By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan is in top three sugar importing countries from Russia, accounting 143.600 tons of Russia’s imports, Agroanalytic Center under the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia has reported.

The leaders in Russian sugar purchases this season were Uzbekistan (163.4 thousand tons), Kazakhstan (156.600 tons), Azerbaijan (143.600 tons), Tajikistan (119.100 tons), Ukraine (67.000 tons) and Belarus (47.900 tons). The share of these six countries was 697.600 tons, or 79.6 percent of all white sugar exported from Russia.

According to the center, export of white sugar from Russia per month (April 13- May 10) exceeded the previous month’s figure by 64.5 percent, amounting to 124.600 tons. During this period, 42.350 tons of sugar was sent to Azerbaijan and 23.300 tons to Uzbekistan. Overall, exports during the month amount to 135.600 tons of sugar.

As of May 10, export or the period of 2019-2020 exceeded 1 million tons, with increase by 7.7 compared to the period of 2018-2019.

According to preliminary data, about half of this volume - 496.300 tons - has been exported from the country in the current calendar year.

Leaders in sugar shipments abroad are Krasnodar region (48.000 tons), Lipetsk region (12.500 tons), Kursk region (12.100 tons) and Belgorod region (11.000 tons).

In late April, the Russian government adopted a resolution allowing the concluding of export agreements on the sugar market, which is also aimed at supporting exports, including by reducing logistics costs.

