By Trend

The price of gold increased in Azerbaijan on April 7, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 67.83 manat and amounted to 2,818.532 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 1.3781 manat and amounted to 25.8273 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 15.538 manat and amounted to 1,251.132 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 50.5665 manat and amounted to 3,664.1545 manat per ounce.

Precious metals April 7, 2020 April 6, 2020 Gold XAU 2,818.532 2,750.702 Silver XAG 25.8273 24.4492 Platinum XPT 1,251.132 1,235.594 Palladium XPD 3,664.1545 3,714.721

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on April 7)

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz