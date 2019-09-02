By Trend

The weekly turnover at Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) on Aug. 26-30 amounted to 129.3 million manats, Trend reports on Sept. 2 referring to BSE.

Most of the operations accounted for the placement of notes worth 119.8 million manats of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). A total of 1.2 million notes were placed.

The volume of trading in bonds in the secondary market amounted to 2.7 million manats.

During the week, transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for $19,600 (33,300 manats).

Most of the transactions on the US dollar bonds accounted for Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, while transactions on the manat bonds mainly accounted for the Ministry of Finance.

During the week, deals on shares totaling 17,200 manats were also concluded in the secondary market of the exchange.

Repo operations amounted to 6.8 million manats.

($1=1.7 AZN on September 2)

