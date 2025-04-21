Azerbaijan strengthens tech ties with China to lead in Fourth Industrial Revolution
China’s prominence as a global leader in next-generation technologies makes this partnership particularly significant for Azerbaijan. The signed MoUs aim to catalyze joint efforts in areas such as industrial innovation, green technology, sustainable development, and digital infrastructure. Key focuses include technology transfer, collaborative R&D, and capacity building — essential elements in accelerating Azerbaijan’s technological modernization.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!