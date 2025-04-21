Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan strengthens tech ties with China to lead in Fourth Industrial Revolution

21 April 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan strengthens tech ties with China to lead in Fourth Industrial Revolution
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
China’s prominence as a global leader in next-generation technologies makes this partnership particularly significant for Azerbaijan. The signed MoUs aim to catalyze joint efforts in areas such as industrial innovation, green technology, sustainable development, and digital infrastructure. Key focuses include technology transfer, collaborative R&D, and capacity building — essential elements in accelerating Azerbaijan’s technological modernization.

