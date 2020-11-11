By Trend

Preliminary studies have been launched on the use of the tourism potential of Azerbaijani territories, liberated from the Armenian occupation, press secretary of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency Kenan Guluzade told Trend.

Noting that the tourism potential of this region is very rich, Guluzade said that since many historical and cultural tourist sites and monuments were destroyed by the Armenians, it is necessary to re-evaluate.

"According to the information we have, there are about 900 cultural and historical monuments in these territories. A detailed study is needed to examine which of our cultural and historical monuments have been destroyed. It is clear that many of them were damaged as a result of Armenian vandalism, " Guluzade added.

He noted that after the research, it is planned to create tourist routes in such areas as history, culture, cuisine, music, pilgrimage, nature, culture, health, and recreation.

"We also had the idea to create a "route of heroes". Currently, approaches vary, but all these issues require a comprehensive study. The main thing is that we must go to the sites and conduct an assessment on the ground. Based on this, it will be possible to make plans for creating routes, since each region has a unique tourist potential. It is possible to create routes for each region separately, and this is currently being considered. It is too early to say which direction will be a priority. The decision will be made after the research, " concluded Kenan Guluzade.

---

