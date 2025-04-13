Kickboxing tournament in Baku honors National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s legacy [PHOTOS]

13 April 2025 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

An inter-club tournament dedicated to the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev by the "XTQ" Sports Club of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation has started at the Sarhadchi Olympic Sports Center.

Speaking at the event, President of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation Orkhan Aliyev noted that such tournaments are traditional and emphasized that the foundation of today's sports policy in Azerbaijan was laid by Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The competition is being judged by 35 judges and 5 chief judges Aydin Agabeyov, Anar Mammadov, Rahib Ahmadov, Ilham Tahmazov, Elshad Alasgarov. The competition is organized with 2 rings and 3 tatami. 10 regional, 49 Baku, and Sumgayit regional teams participated in the competition with more than 650 athletes.

This evening, the competition will consist of 30 "Castle Fights" in various weight categories. The winners of the "Castle Fights" will be awarded the Heydar Aliyev Cup and honorary awards.