French gymnast wins gold in floor exercises at FIG World Cup in Baku

12 March 2023 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

French representative Marine Boyer with a score of 12.833 points has won the gold medal in floor exercises at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

Arianna Belardelli from Italy has become silver medalist with a score of 12.800, and Turkish gymnast Sevgi Kayisoglu – bronze medalist with a score of 12.566.

Azerbaijani gymnast Nazanin Teymurova took the eighth position with a score of 9.966.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena until March 12. Azerbaijan has a record for the number of countries, as 173 athletes from 48 National Federations are participating in the competition.

The first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku featured qualifying stages, whereas the remaining days – finals, will determine the winners and prize-winners in exercises on individual implements. Following the results of the four-day competitions, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

During the final competition held on March 11, Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a gold medal in ring exercises.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz