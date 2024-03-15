Turkish e-commerce firm introduces activities aimed at women’s economic development

15 March 2024 22:05 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish e-commerce firm Hepsiburada represents Türkiye at the UN with its activities for the economic development of women, said its chief executive officer, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

This is an opportunity for the firm to share its work with the world, said Nilhan Onal Gokcetekin.

Gokcetekin met with the Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services, Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, who is in the US for the 68th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68)

The CSW68 began on March 11 and will end on March 22.

The meeting was held at the Turkish House in New York City. Gokcetekin told Goktas about Hepsiburada’s efforts to empower women and its activities to develop the women’s entrepreneurship ecosystem in the 11 provinces of Türkiye that were hit by twin earthquakes in February 2023, causing thousands of deaths.

The Nasdaq stock exchange also celebrated Hepsiburada’s support for women entrepreneurs.

The Nasdaq’s digital billboards in Times Square featured Hepsiburada and Turkish flag visuals.

Gokcetekin said the UN held CSW meetings for women’s economic development and that Hepsiburada represents Türkiye with the exemplary projects it has realized.

Referring to their work with the UN and the Women Entrepreneurs Association of Türkiye (KAGIDER), she reminded that Minister Goktas was the guest of honor this year.

“We are the largest company on the Nasdaq technology stock exchange, founded by a woman entrepreneur and managed by a woman CEO.

“We are keeping our flag flying in Times Square today, which is very important for Türkiye,” she added.

Amazing women entrepreneurs

Gokcetekin said that Hepsiburada established an entrepreneur program in 2017 to increase the economic development of women.

“We train entrepreneurs there. We currently have nearly 50,000 amazing entrepreneurs who own brands, and we will increase this to 120,000 in 2030.

“Here, we have developed different connections with KAGIDER and UN Women. We are talking about different collaborations and continue to increase our experience with cooperatives,” she said.

She noted that Hepsiburada went to the region with thousands of employees the day after the Feb. 6 earthquakes. Gokcetekin also emphasized that they established a base in the area to support and train women entrepreneurs in specialized centers.

She highlighted that the firm aims to reach 5,000 people in this context, which is currently 3,300.

She noted that there are women entrepreneurs who produce many products, from natural silk shawls to olive jam.

“We have wonderful women entrepreneurs, and together with Hepsiburada, they are supporting those affected by the earthquakes.

“One woman employs around 5-6 people and has a positive social impact for nearly 20 people.”

“We are very excited about this. Our program will last two years, and we will raise 5,000 women entrepreneurs in the earthquake region and 120,000 women entrepreneurs in Türkiye as part of the Hepsiburada family,” she added.

Magnificent gift to be passed from women to women

She also shared the details of the project Hepsiburada realized in cooperation with UN Women and KAGIDER. She said that within the project’s scope, the firm made boxes with goods produced by KAGIDER and local women’s cooperatives.

“We created a magnificent gift that will be passed from woman to woman.

“We offered them for sale on the Hepsiburada platform without financial expectation. It is now mid-March, and there is still great interest.”

She said that boxes include raw tahini, pomegranate syrup, silk shawls and dried fruits produced in the quake-hit region, adding: “We bring them together with other women and people who want to support them.”

“They can reach and support these boxes from the earthquake region through Hepsiburada.”​​​​​​​

Hepsiburada platform

Gokcetekin said Hepsiburada has a program called ‘My Business Partner,’ through which women entrepreneurs can reach the firm via Instagram, the internet or phone.

“We have physical specialization centers in the earthquake zone,” she added.

“We invite all women who have any idea to the Hepsiburada platform. We can support them in every aspect such as advertising, photographing their products or marketing,” she noted.

