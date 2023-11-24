Qatari company may build a railway for high-speed trains in Uzbekistan

Qatar's Power International Holding invests in the implementation of projects in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

The chairman of the Tourism Committee, Umid Shodiyev, met with the Qatari delegation led by the deputy board chairman of the company, Maurice Gattas. At the meeting, he provided information about tourism opportunities in the country.

The parties discussed the implementation of projects aimed at the development of tourism infrastructure in Uzbekistan.

The company wants to allocate funds for the construction of a railway for high-speed trains on the Tashkent-Samarkand route. In addition, there is a project to build a toll road in this direction.

The sides also discussed the issues of financing the construction of hotels in the historical cities of the country and the building of an international all-season theme park in the Tashkent region.

---

