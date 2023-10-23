Georgia hosting Green Climate Fund board meeting

23 October 2023 20:05 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia’s capital Tbilisi is hosting the 37th board meeting of Green Climate Fund, the world's largest fund assisting developing countries to respond to climate change, between Monday and Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Georgian Agriculture and Environmental Minister Otar Shamugia, who opened the event earlier today, thanked the organisers for choosing Georgia as the host country of the meeting.

The Ministry of Environmental Protection said Shamugia expressed hope the Tbilisi meeting would lead to “fruitful” cooperation between the Fund and the Government, and to financing of new “significant” projects.

On her part, Mafalda Duarte, the Executive Director of the Green Climate Fund, thanked the Georgian Government for its hospitality and noted the hosting marked the first time the meeting was held in the Eastern European region.

She noted the Council of the Fund would make decisions to be implemented in the next four years during the meeting, including approval of 15 new funding proposals, of which 12 target the Least Developed Countries, Small Island Developing States and African States.

