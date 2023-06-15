Uzbekistan installs first wind turbine with 4.7 MW capacity

15 June 2023 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

The first large turbine with a capacity of 4.7 MW from Goldwind (PRC) was installed in Tomdi district of Navoi region, as part of the construction of a wind farm with a total capacity of 500 MW, implemented by Masdar of the United Arab Emirates, Azernews reports, citing Akipress.

A solemn event was held in Zarafshan on June 13 due to installing the first wind turbine in Uzbekistan.

It was attended by Deputy Head of Navoi region and head of the Investment, Industry and Trade Department I. Norimov, head of Zarafshan N. Rakhmonov, head of Tomdi district K. Aldabergenov, representatives of Shamol Zarafshan Energy (Masdar), the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan and other responsible organizations.

The wind turbine's height is 97 meters, and the length of each blade is 77 meters.

Participants noted that 111 wind turbines will be installed as part of the project. Their total capacity will be 500 MW, which will provide electricity to 500,000 homes and reduce the level of carbonate anhydride emitted into the atmosphere to 1.1 million tons.

The first capacities of the power plant will be put into operation at the end of this year. This will be the first largest wind farm in Central Asia.

