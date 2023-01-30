Turkmenistan, OSCE eye issues related to Parliamentary Assembly

30 January 2023 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Head of the delegation of Turkmenistan to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Khemra Amannazarov met with President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Margareta Cederfelt, Turkmen media reports.

During the meeting held in Vienna, the parties discussed matters related to the holding of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly event in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on the contribution of neutral countries to strengthening security, stability and dialogue in the European and Eurasian space within the OSCE.

At the same time, they discussed further strengthening of ties between the Parliament of Turkmenistan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

Furthermore, Amannazarov spoke in detail on the large-scale reforms being implemented in Turkmenistan, including the country's foreign policy and foreign economic activity.

Meanwhile, according to the OSCE, the organization actively cooperates with Turkmenistan in order to unlock the country's potential in the field of alternative energy sources, such as environmentally friendly hydrogen and geothermal energy, to support the development of regional cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics.

The OSCE is also actively cooperating with Turkmenistan within the framework of the organization's project to promote "green ports" and links in the Caspian Sea region in order to make trade from Central Asia to Europe safer, faster and environmentally friendly.

---

