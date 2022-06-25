Turkmenistan sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

25 June 2022 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A humanitarian cargo sent from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan in connection with the devastating earthquake that occurred recently in the Afghan provinces of Khost and Paktika arrived in Kabul today.

This action was carried out in accordance with the Order of the President of Turkmenistan, who immediately responded to the natural disaster that befell the fraternal people.

Turkmenistan sent 24,700 tons of cargo, including food, medicines, hygiene products, household essentials.

Sending humanitarian aid to the Afghan people is one of the components in the implementation of systemic comprehensive support to Afghanistan by the Turkmen state for many years.



