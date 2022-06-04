Biden urges ban on assault-style weapons and gun age limits

4 June 2022 08:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President Joe Biden has said the US should ban assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines to tackle the "carnage" of gun violence, Trend reports citing BBC.

In a primetime speech to the nation from the White House, Mr Biden said too many everyday places in America had become "killing fields".

He said if Congress cannot outlaw such weapons, it should seek to raise the age to buy them from 18 to 21.

Mr Biden spoke after a string of mass shootings in the country.

In remarks from the White House, he also called for expanding federal background checks and nationwide red flag laws, which allow law enforcement to remove weapons from anyone deemed dangerous.

"This is not about taking away anyone's guns," said Mr Biden.

"This isn't about taking away anyone's rights," he added. "It's about protecting children."

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz