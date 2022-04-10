By Trend

NATO is working on plans for a permanent military presence on its border, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

NATO was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation" that will reflect "the long-term consequences", Stoltenberg said in an interview with The Telegraph newspaper.

"What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security. Therefore, we have now asked our military commanders to provide options for what we call a reset, a longer-term adaptation of NATO," it cited Stoltenberg as saying.

Stoltenberg, who recently said he would extend his term as head of the alliance by a year, also said in the interview that decisions on the reset would be made at a NATO summit to be held in Madrid in June.

