On March 29, Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev took part in the opening of the International Conference "Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue" in Berlin, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic said that the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue is a major international conference hosted by the Federal Government of Germany to jointly address global and local issues of energy transition to green technologies and renewable energy sources, climate and environmental protection.

More than 500 representatives from more than 50 countries, including heads of foreign policy, energy and environmental departments, as well as profile specialists and scientists, take part in the work of the annual Conference, the Foreign Ministry said.

Minister Kazakbaev is expected to speak as a panelist at the Industry and Life Cycle session.

