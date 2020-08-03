By Trend

The prices for tours to Turkey have sharply grown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Azerbaijani tourism expert Fariz Hajiyev told Trend.

According to Hajiyev, air tickets have risen in price by 40-45 percent.

"This is related not only to the cost of tickets for flights between the two countries, but also for domestic flights in Turkey. So, price of the tickets from Istanbul to Bodrum and Antalya has increased. At the same time, prices in Turkish hotels have slightly risen, while the prices for tours up to 10 days with a stay at hotels in Antalya and Bodrum even decreased. Certain difficulties over buying tickets for the tours may also emerge due to lowered number of operating hotels," he said.

The expert added that the rise in price mainly concerns the September tours.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz