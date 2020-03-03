By Trend

Iran and China relations will enter to a new stage after confrontation with the coronavirus, said the Chinese Ambassador in Tehran.

"We are with Iran as coronavirus intensifies, and we believe the humanitarian aid from friends of Iran would help the country overcome the crisis," said Chang Hua during a meeting with Iranian Red Crescent Society Secretary General Mahmoudreza Peyravi, Trend reports citing IRNA.

China achieved good results in combating coronavirus, and currently the situation is under control, so China can share its experience in the fight against virus to Iranians, the ambassador added.

"Recently, high-ranking Chinese experts arrived in Iran to provide help in testing virus and offer their experience to the Health Ministry and the national Red Crescent," he noted. "So far, Chinese companies operating in Iran and China's Red Cross provided humanitarian help to Iran in fight with COVID-19."

Total value of aids provided by China's Red Cross reached 8.9 million yuan ($1.2 million).

More than 86,000 people have been infected as outbreak spreads around the world with hot spots in Europe and the Middle East including Iran.

Mainland China reported 573 new confirmed coronavirus cases on February 29, up from 427 on the previous day, the total death toll in mainland China is 2,870.

---

