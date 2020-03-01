By Trend

A summit meeting of the Turkish and Russian Presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, will take place on March 5 or 6, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The issue [Idlib crisis] might be solved only at the meeting of Presidents Erdogan and Putin. We are working on it. The meeting will take place in early March, either on March 5 or 6," he said.

In the Friday phone call, the Russian and Turkish presidents focused on the urgency of extra measures to normalize the situation in northwestern Syria. The Kremlin press office said that the sides agreed "to speed up corresponding consultations between agencies and to work out the possibility of a summit meeting in the near future."

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the presidents discussed the potential meeting in the phone call.

"The meeting between President Putin and President Erdogan in Moscow on March 5 or 6 is being worked out at the moment," he added

