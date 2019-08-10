By Trend

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has inaugurated three major water supply projects during his recent visit to East Azerbaijan province. He was also present at the start of various other projects in different sectors in the northwestern province of Iran.

East Azerbaijan Province Governor Mohammadreza Pour-Mohammadi discussed the presidential visit in the province in an interview with Trend.

"During presidential visit to East Azerbaijan Province around 520 projects have been inaugurated," he said.

"There were three border waters projects, first one is Hajjilarchai Dam that was inaugurated by the president in his recent visit to East Azerbaijan. The dam construction cost $37 million and will supply water to 1,000 hectares of farmlands," he noted.

"The second project is water transfer from Araz river, that would irrigate 2,600 hectares of farmlands. The project investment stood at $83 million," he added.

"The project of water supply to Khodafarin Dam with $71 million investment was the third border water project that was inaugurated," he indicated.

"In the energy sector, Heris combined cycle power plant was launched by the president that will produce 310 megawatts of electricity in its first phase. A total of $50 million and €240 million have been invested in the first phase. It will start to operate in spring of next Iranian year (March 21, 2020)," said Mohammadi.

"New projects have been launched in health and agriculture sectors while in the oil industry Tabriz Refinery has been inaugurated and it would produce engine oil, gasoline, petrol and Euro 5 diesel," he indicated.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz