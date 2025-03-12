Azernews.Az

Wednesday March 12 2025

Oil prices show moderate increase in international markets

12 March 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)
Oil prices show moderate increase in international markets
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

At Italy’s Augusta port, the price of Azerbaijan’s "Azeri Light" crude oil, based on the CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) pricing model, rose by $0.11 or 0.15%, reaching $72.92 per barrel compared to previous figures, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more