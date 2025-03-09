Azernews.Az

Sunday March 9 2025

Azerbaijan sees significant rise in oil exports to Turkiye

9 March 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees significant rise in oil exports to Turkiye

It is also worth noting that Italy remained the top destination for Azerbaijan's crude oil exports in January, followed by Germany in second place and the Czech Republic in third.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more