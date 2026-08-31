President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Trinidad and Tobago
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
"Dear Mrs. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the entire people of Trinidad and Tobago on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago—Independence Day.
I believe that relations between Azerbaijan and Trinidad and Tobago will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples.
On this festive day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the people of Trinidad and Tobago lasting peace and prosperity."
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