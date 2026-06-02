President of Laos sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

2 June 2026 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of the Lao People's Democratic Republic and on my own behalf, I have the great honor to convey my warmest congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency and the entire people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 108th Anniversary of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I am very pleased with the cooperation between the Lao People's Democratic Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan over the past years and am confident that such friendly ties and existing good cooperation between our two countries will be further strengthened and developed in the years to come for the mutual benefit of our two countries as well as for peace, stability, and cooperation for sustainable development in the region and the world at large.

On this auspicious occasion, I would like to wish Your Excellency good health, happiness, and greater success in your noble task, as well as the friendly people of Azerbaijan continued well-being and prosperity.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.