Robert Kocharyan's promotion of ethnic hatred against Azerbaijanis exposed [PHOTOS]

15 April 2025 00:18 (UTC+04:00)

The open court hearing in the criminal case involving citizens of the Republic of Armenia – including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others – continued on April 14. They are accused of committing numerous crimes against peace and humanity, including war crimes, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power resulting from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that the session took place at the Baku Military Court under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev and with the participation of Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge: Gunel Samedova). Each defendant was provided with an interpreter and defense attorneys.

The accused, their lawyers, some of the victims, their legal representatives, and state prosecutors were present at the hearing.

During the trial, Vusal Aliyev, Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, presented documents collected during the preliminary investigation concerning Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territories. These included inspection reports of crime scenes, photographic evidence, witness testimonies, and expert opinions about ethnic Armenian individuals interrogated as suspects in the 1990s.

It was emphasized that on September 19, 1988, the Soviet Prosecutor’s Office launched a criminal case based on the Azerbaijani Criminal Code regarding crimes committed by Armenians in Khojaly, Shusha, and Khankendi, and assigned the investigation to a special Soviet team.

According to testimony from Artur Abramyan, several Armenian leaders – including Arkadi Manucharyan, Zori Balayan, Henrik Poghosyan, and others – led rallies in Karabakh. Murad Petrosyan and Serzh Sargsyan were involved in arming illegal Armenian militias.

Financial support for these groups came from Yerevan, coordinated by Vazgen Manukyan (Deputy Chairman of the Armenian Supreme Council), with funds being distributed by Robert Kocharyan in Azerbaijani territories. Murad Petrosyan reportedly ordered the destruction of a bridge over the Khalfali River on the Shusha-Khankendi road.

Samvel Babayan, former "Defense Minister" and "Security Council Secretary" of the former regime in the occupied territories, confirmed during his interrogation in 1990–1991 that Samvel Bagmanyan, under the command of Murad Petrosyan, was responsible for bombing a civilian bus on the Yevlakh-Lachin road in April 1991.

Another witness, Yuriy Jahangiryan, stated that Robert Kocharyan, who worked as a party organizer at the Karabakh Silk Plant, actively spread ethnic hatred against Azerbaijanis through the nationalist group "Krunk."

The trial then proceeded with state prosecutors questioning the defendants.

Arkadi Ghukasyan requested additional time to respond to questions, which was granted by the presiding judge.

Arayik Harutyunyan, when questioned, acknowledged the involvement of figures such as Kocharyan, Petrosyan, and Manucharyan in organizing demonstrations and movements during the occupation. He recalled Azerbaijanis leaving their homes in Khankendi and remembered the bridge bombing. While he had heard of killings, arson, and looting, he claimed to be unaware of the scale of violence.

Harutyunyan admitted to killings, stating: “Yes, there were many murders, even among Armenians. The violence wasn't only directed at Azerbaijanis – internal conflicts among Armenians also led to killings, including high-ranking officials.” He named Valeri Grigoryan, who was allegedly killed after visiting Baku, possibly due to political rivalry.

He also discussed the 2000 assassination attempt by Samvel Babayan against Arkadi Ghukasyan and explained that he had no close ties with Murad Petrosyan, despite previously offering condolences upon Petrosyan’s death.

Levon Mnatsakanyan also confirmed hearing about the bridge explosion but denied knowing or associating with Murad Petrosyan, noting Petrosyan supported protesters in 2020 in Khankendi.

Further questions were directed by Prosecutor Terana Mammadova to Bako Sahakyan and David Ishkhanyan. Sahakyan condemned the bridge bombing, while Ishkhanyan claimed he was unaware of the event until the court proceedings.

The court reviewed documentation and testimonies related to the Baghanis-Ayrim incident and announced the next hearing for April 17.

It is worth noting that 15 Armenian-origin individuals are being prosecuted for crimes such as planning and conducting an aggressive war, genocide, mass killings, slavery, forced displacement, persecution, unlawful imprisonment, torture, terrorism, financing of terrorism, and the illegal formation of armed groups. Among those charged are Robert Kocharyan, Serzh Sargsyan, Vazgen Manukyan, and other high-profile Armenian figures and military commanders.