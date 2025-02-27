President of Guinea-Bissau pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

27 February 2025 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

President Embaló also placed flowers at the graves of prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, renowned statesman Aziz Aliyev, and professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, visited the Alley of Honors in Baku to pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect, and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state and laid a wreath at his tomb.

