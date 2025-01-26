President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Australian Governor-General of Commonwealth
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Samantha Joy Mostyn, on the occasion of Australia’s national holiday - Australia Day, Azernews reports.
The letter reads as follows:
Dear Madame Governor-General,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Commonwealth of Australia.
I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts consistently to expand our interstate relations and mutually beneficial cooperation.
On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Australia.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 23 January 2025
