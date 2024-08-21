New ambassador of Belgium arrives in Azerbaijan

21 August 2024 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

The new ambassador of Belgium, Julien de Fraypont, arrived in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by ambassador on his official "X" account.

"One week after our arrival in Baku, already relishing the morning walking commute to the office," the post reads.

One week after our arrival in #Baku, already relishing the morning walking commute to the office. #baku #Azerbaijan pic.twitter.com/WI0tuhTQJJ — Julien de Fraipont (@jdefraipont) August 21, 2024

It should be noted that Julien de Fraypont is the non-resident ambassador of Belgium to Georgia and Turkmenistan.

