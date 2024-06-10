Azerbaijan's Sahiba Gafarova pays official visit to Belarus [PHOTOS]

10 June 2024 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

On June 9, the parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, paid an official visit to the city of Minsk, Republic of Belarus, Azernews reports.

The Chairperson of the Milli Majlis was welcomed at Minsk National Airport by Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Republican Council of the Belarusian Parliament, Sergey Sivets, Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Relations and National Security, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Belarus Maharram Aliyev and other officials.

Sahiba Gafarova will have several meetings within the framework of the visit. It should be noted that the delegation includes Ziyad Samadzade, head of the working group of the Azerbaijani parliament on inter-parliamentary relations with Belarus, MPs Aghalar Valiyev, Arzu Nagiyev and other officials.

