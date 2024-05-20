Iranian president, foreign minister officially confirmed dead in helicopter crash, Iran's official says

20 May 2024 09:57 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran on Monday confirmed the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash in the country's northwestern province, Azernews reports.

Iranian Deputy President for Executive Affairs Mohsen Mansouri said in a statement on his X that all on board, including the president, foreign minister, accompanying delegation, and helicopter crew, died.

Earlier, Iranian state media also confirmed the deaths of the president and all on board the helicopter that crashed in a mountainous area of East Azerbaijan Province on Sunday afternoon.

The helicopter was also carrying Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malik Rahmeti, and Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz