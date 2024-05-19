Chairperson of Latvian parliament arrives in Fuzuli [PHOTOS]

19 May 2024 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation led by the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Latvia Daiga Mierina arrived in Fuzuli district, Azernews reports.

During the visit, the guests will get acquainted with the destruction caused in Fuzuli, which was occupied by Armenia for nearly 30 years, as well as the restoration and construction works carried out by the Azerbaijani state after the liberation of the region from occupation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz