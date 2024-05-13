Ombudsman Office holds awareness event on children's rights

13 May 2024 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

The Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan held an educational meeting on "My rights and responsibilities" in full secondary school No. 189-190, Baku, Azernews reports.

During the event, employees of the Children's Rights Protection Sector of the Office of the Ombudsman informed participants about the protection of children from all forms of violence and discrimination, and drew attention to the activities of the Ombudsman in the protection of children's rights.

Domestic violence, early marriage, children's internet safety, child labour, bullying, and other topics were also discussed at the event.

At the end of the interactive training, the participants' questions were answered.

