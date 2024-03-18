Azerbaijan, Shanghai Cooperation Organization explore prospects for cooperation

18 March 2024 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has met with Nurlan Yermekbayev, the Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Beijing, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides explored the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the SCO. Hikmet Hajiyev hailed Azerbaijan's active role as a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Hikmet Mirzayev emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great significance to cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and is interested in further enhancing the bilateral relations.

The parties exchanged views on the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the SCO across various areas.

