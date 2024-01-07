Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to Christian community of Azerbaijan

7 January 2024 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Christmas, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear fellow compatriots!

I cordially congratulate the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Christmas and convey my heartfelt wishes to each of you.

In Azerbaijan, known for its rich traditions of tolerance, representatives of different nations and religions have lived in peace, mutual respect and trust for hundreds of years. We assess the ethnic and religious diversity, which is one of the predominant qualities of our society, as an unprecedented achievement of our statehood. The preservation of the atmosphere of democratic coexistence prevailing in our country, the promotion of progressive public values based on the principles of humanism and tolerance are among the priority directions of our public policy.

It is commendable that our Christian compatriots, taking advantage of the broad opportunities created by the exemplary relations between the state and religion, are keeping their unique traditions, language, and culture alive and are closely involved in the large-scale construction works carried out in our country and in all areas of our public and political life together with representatives of other faiths.

Dear fellow compatriots!

Christmas is a symbol of renewal, purity, and feelings of mercy and kindness.

I once again congratulate all of you and wish your families happiness, abundance, and blessings on the occasion of this dear day.

Happy holiday!

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 5 January 2024"

---

