Milli Majlis adopts statement on 20th anniversary of Ilham Aliyev's election as President

12 October 2023 18:56 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) has adopted the statement on the 20th anniversary of the election of Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. MP Hikmat Babaoglu read out the statement, Azernews reports.

The statement mentions that the presidential activity of President Ilham Aliyev which set the country on the path of dynamic development is marking its 20th anniversary.

“Over the last years, the Azerbaijani President has ensured the country’s stability and sustainability, and what is most important, restored its full sovereignty,” the statement says.

“President Ilham Aliyev has managed to increase the country’s authority in the world, preserving the Azerbaijani language and the country’s traditions, as well as protecting the rights of the world Azerbaijanis,” the statement notes.

