French newspaper publishes article on Khojaly tragedy

Jean-Michel Brun, Executive Director of Trend News Agency's Lagazetteaz.fr newspaper published an article dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

In the article, the author provided detailed information about the heinous act, the number of victims, and the nuances of the cruel massacre. He also compared the massacre to the one at Oradour-sur-Glane.

The article noted that an event was organized in the cultural center of the Azerbaijani embassy in Paris, where the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva gave a speech saying that we cannot allow innocent victims to be forgotten.

"Khojaly left a mark in the minds of all Azerbaijanis. But Khojaly is also a voice that should be heard all over the world. That is why on May 8, 2008, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva initiated the "Justice for Khojaly" international campaign. Thanks to this campaign, the Khojaly massacre was officially recognized by the parliaments of 17 countries, 24 US states, and 2 international organizations,” the ambassador stated.

She also expressed hope that French authorities will also express their attitude towards this massacre of civilians.

“Forgiveness is not possible until justice is done and the international community recognizes this reality. We demand not revenge, but justice!" the ambassador said.

In addition, several officials, including the first French ambassador to Azerbaijan, Jean Perrin (1992-1996), gave speeches about the Khojaly tragedy.

