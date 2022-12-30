Azerbaijani president signs into law amendment to Tax Code

30 December 2022 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev signed into law amendments to the Tax Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Under the amendment, the list of goods produced in Azerbaijan or imported into the country that are subject to mandatory labeling, the procedure for regulating their turnover on the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as the process of issuing an order for the production of mandatory labeling, its application, sale, and accounting is established by an agency determined by the relevant executive authority.

The list of goods to be marked with an excise stamp, produced or imported to Azerbaijan, the procedure for regulating their turnover on the territory of the country, the process of issuing an order for the production of excise stamps, their application, sale and accounting is established by an agency determined by the relevant executive authority.

The production of excise stamps, their issuance to taxpayers, and their accounting are organized by an agency determined by the relevant executive authority. It is prohibited to import, store (except for personal purposes), or sell such excisable goods without labeling.

