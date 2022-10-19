Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions along state border

19 October 2022 11:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Armenian armed forces have shelled the Azerbaijani military positions in Dashkasan and Gadabay districts near the state border, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Starting from 1840 hours on October 18 to 0145 hours on October 19, units of the Armenian armed forces, using small arms, periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijani army positions stationed in Dashkasan District’s Tazakand and Astaf, as well as Gadabay’s Daryurd settlements from their positions in Basarkechar (Gegharkunik) region’s Garayaman, Pambak, and Gunashli settlements, the ministry said.

Units of the Azerbaijani army took appropriate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side, the report added.

The previous similar incidents were registered on October 16, when units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar, Lachin, and Tovuz districts.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war (2020) started during the night of September 12 to 13, when troops of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.

During an interview with Azerbaijani TV channels in Prague, President Ilham Aliyev appreciated the EU's efforts in the peace talks, noting that Azerbaijan and Armenia are steadily approaching peace.

The peace discussions, according to Aliyev, are still proceeding and should not be disturbed.

