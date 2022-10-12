Azerbaijani ambassador attends Greater Caspian Region forum in Switzerland [PHOTO]

12 October 2022 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani ambassador to Switzerland Fuad Isgandarov has attended the Greater Caspian Region Forum in the country, Azernews reports.

"[I] was glad to participate in the Joint Chamber of Commerce Forum in Zurich on 'The Greater Caspian Region – a Corridor for Energy, Logistics and Trade Flows between Asia and Europe'. Proud to see Azerbaijan in all PowerPoint presentations as the bottleneck core of modern Eurasian connectivity", Isgandarov tweeted.

The forum was co-organized by the Joint Chamber of Commerce (JCC) and the Greater Caspian Association Geneva on October 11.

The Trans-Caspian Trade and Transit Corridor is an important link between Europe and Asia. The corridor, which connects the European Union, China, India, and the Middle East, is made up of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, and Turkey to the west and Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan to the east of the Caspian Sea.

Countries are exploring new ways to transport commodities from Asia to Europe. This is the case for Kazakhstan, which is looking to the Caucasus not just to strengthen ties but also to bolster the Trans-Caspian corridor, which has yet to realize its full potential.

Furthermore, there is a clear demand for energy sources throughout Europe. Kazakhstan, along with other Central Asian nations and Azerbaijan, which is striving to grow its energy industry, including green energy, stands to benefit greatly from being Europe's energy provider.

The legal status of the Caspian Sea came close to being resolved in 2018. This was viewed at the time as an alternate westward route that may assist the Caspian States to diversify their export markets. While the corridor has yet to fulfill its full potential, the conflict in Ukraine provides a new motivation for regional governments to achieve this goal.

