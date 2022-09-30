Azerbaijani parliament approves several agreements between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

30 September 2022 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s parliament has approved four agreements of the country with Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

At the first plenary meeting of the autumn session, bills on the approval of agreements between the governments of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan on cooperation in the field of quarantine and plant protection, military-technical cooperation, international road traffic, and cooperation in the field of industrial property protection have been put up for discussions.

Following the discussions, the documents were put to the vote and adopted.

---

