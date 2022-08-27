Ambulance services begin to operate in Azerbaijani Lachin city

27 August 2022 19:56 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Emergency medical teams have begun to operate in Lachin city under the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), Trend reports citing TABIB.

TƏBIB is also controlling the state of the health of the Azerbaijani military.

Two teams of ambulance doctors began to work in Lachin, consisting of employees of the dispatch center "113" of the Ambulance Station at TABIB and the Ambulance Station of the Khojavand Central District Hospital.

