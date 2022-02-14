By Laman Ismayilova

Cloudy weather is expected in Baku on February 15.It might rain on the Absheron peninsula in the morning hours. Southeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +3-5 °C at night, +7-10 °C in the daytime, the Ecology Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +3-5 °C at night, and +7-9 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 771 mm Hg. Relative humidity will reach 60-70 percent.

Snow will fall in the mountainous regions. It will be foggy in some regions. Mild east wind will blow.

The temperature in the regions will be 0 °C and +5 °C at night, +7-11 °C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -5 °C and -10 °Cat night, 0 °C and -5 °C in the daytime.

