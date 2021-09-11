By Trend

Azerbaijan has been negotiating for the liberation of its lands for 30 years, but, unfortunately, they were unsuccessful, so Azerbaijan liberated them by force Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports

Since 30-year negotiations were unsuccessful, Azerbaijan liberated its occupied lands by force, and Armenia should draw a conclusion from this, the minister stressed.

The countries should have both military and diplomatic strength, he noted.

"Azerbaijan waited 30 years and eventually liberated its lands in 44 days. Now a favorable environment has been created for conducting diplomatic negotiations. There are positive messages from both Turkey and Armenia. But they should not remain just in words. Armenia should understand that the occupation of the territories of neighboring countries will not achieve anything," Cavusoglu said.

---

