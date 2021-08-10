By Trend

Some 743 employees and 97 units of equipment of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations are currently being involved to fight the wildfires in Turkey, the ministry’s Deputy Head, Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzayev said at a briefing for Azerbaijani media representatives in the country’s Koycegiz district, Mugla province, Trend reports on August 9.

The deputy minister said that in the midst of the fires, Azerbaijani firefighters selflessly fought fire in 14 provinces of Turkey, including the vicinity of strategically important facilities - the Yenikoy and Kemerkoy thermal power plants, as well as in the settlements of Koycegiz, Milas, Kavaklidere, Marmaris in the Mugla province.

In order to protect the aforementioned TPPs, a protective strip was created with the participation of Azerbaijani firefighters, and if new fires don’t arise, the rest will be extinguished shortly, he noted.

"Currently, 743 employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan are working in Turkey. Besides, 97 units of equipment are used for extinguishing the wildfires in Turkey, including 77 fire trucks, a refueling tank, buses, auxiliary technical equipment, a Be-200ES amphibious aircraft and one helicopter,” Mirzayev further said.

The first group consisting of 100 firefighters of the Ministry of Emergency Situations went to Turkey on July 30. They selflessly worked to extinguish fire in the destinations.

The ministry’s second group, consisting of 220 firefighters and rescuers, was sent to Turkey on July 31. The group included one helicopter, 53 firefighting, special rescue vehicles and one ambulance.

The BE-200ES amphibious aircraft of the ministry flew to Turkey on August 5 in the morning. On August 6, the fourth group of firefighters and rescuers consisting of 200 people was sent to Turkey.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz