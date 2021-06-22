By Trend

The Armenian population understands that it is necessary to move on, to strive for the restoration of communications, Doctor of Historical Sciences, professor of the Department of International Relations in the Post-Soviet Space of St. Petersburg State University Niyazi Niyazov told Trend.

“It is safe to say that acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's party gained overwhelming victory in the recent election,” Niyazov added.

“The reason for the defeat of Pashinyan's opponents, first of all, is that the Armenian population is tired of pursuing the old policy that ex-Armenian presidents Kocharyan and Sargsyan were implementing and which ultimately led Armenia into the socio-economic dead end where the country found itself before the beginning of the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war,” Niyazov said.

“The defeat in the second Karabakh war drew a line under the policy of Armenia, which was aimed at a conflict with its neighbors, primarily with Azerbaijan and Turkey,” Niyazov said.

“Although the majority of the Armenian population prefers not to talk about this out loud, in general, an epiphany has come,” Niyazov said.

“Many people understand that it is necessary to move on, to seek normalization of relations not only with Azerbaijan, but also with Turkey because those small "windows" to the world through Georgia and Iran cannot ensure the development of Armenia as a normal country,” professor said.

Niyazov stressed that the election results were predictable.

“Although Kocharyan used all his financial and economic resources to turn the situation in his favor, he failed to do this,” professor said.

“However, this does not mean at all that relations among Azerbaijan, Turkey and Armenia will continue to develop without conflicts and that all problems have already been resolved," Niyazov said.

