A protest rally was held against the murder of a 26-year-old man from Gambia by three Armenians in Saint-Etienne, Trend reports referring to the French media.

According to the media, three Armenians aged 28, 32 and 63, killed the man, by stabbing him with a knife. The incident took place in front of local residents.

The footage, revealing the cruel nature of Armenians, was spread on social media by social media. In the footage, an Armenian attacked the Gambian man, who fell to the ground, due to stab wounds.

The incident, according to the media, had a racist background. On June 8, local residents of African descent held a protest against the murder committed by the Armenians and demanded justice for the murdered Gambian-native citizen Yusuf. The mayor of Saint-Etienne was also present at the demonstration.

